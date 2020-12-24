Left Menu
Makeshift stalls to cater women-specific needs set up at Singhu border

To cater to the basic need of women, a makeshift stall has been built at the Singhu border where farmers including women are protesting against the new farm laws imposed by the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi

The stall carries women-specific items such as undergarments, sanitary needs, medicines, and ointments at the protest site here. "We have set the camp here for the last four days. During the distribution of stuff, we found that most women hesitate to ask for these basic things at makeshift medical camps despite the need. So we have decided to come up with these stalls," said Ramanpreet, a volunteer of the stall while talking to ANI.

Expressing that the women are compromising with their hygiene at the site, Ramanpreet said, "We have come across several women who have developed skin infections along with other hygiene-related issues because of the usage of the same toilets, wearing the same clothes. We are here to help them ease their sufferings," said the volunteer adding that women farmers participating in the protest faces problems for bathing and changing clothes along with a toilet. The talks between farmers and the Central government to date has remained inconclusive with scores of farmers sitting at various borders across the national capital as a mark of protest against the new agriculture laws.

