MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for vandalising Amazon's Godown in Pune, police said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:20 IST
Alleged MNS workers defaced the e-commerce company's name in Pune on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for vandalising Amazon's Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based warehouse in Pune's Kondhwa over notice sent by Mumbai court to Raj Thackeray asking him to remain present in court on January 5 over controversy on adding Marathi language on Amazon's website.

"The notice sent to Raj Thackeray by Amazon yesterday (Thursday) is illegal. If one has to do business in Maharashtra they must provide an option in Marathi language and if they don't do it in future as well....then the way this (Amazon's godown) has been vandalised similarly Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not let their shops, vehicles operate in Maharashtra," said MNS worker Amit Jagtap, who was allegedly leading the group which vandalised the godown. The e-commerce company had approached Dindoshi court in the city after which a notice was issued to MNS chief Raj Thackeray directing him to appear in court on January 5.

MNS had recently written a letter to Amazon chief asking him to include Marathi language as an option on their website for Maharashtra customers. The case has been registered with Kondhwa police station of Pune under section 143,147,149,427,452 of IPC along with several other relevant sections. (ANI)

