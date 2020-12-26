Left Menu
Air quality in Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has been dipped to 'very poor' category on Saturday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:17 IST
Visuals from Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has been dipped to 'very poor' category on Saturday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). SAFAR has recorded the particulate matter (PM2.5) at 167 'very poor' category and PM10 at 289 which is shown in 'poor' category in micrograms (one-millionth of a gram) per cubic meter air respectively around 10:00 am. (Take this one, have added 'in' before micrograms).

Air quality in Delhi was recorded in 'severe' category on Friday. Dense fog has been observed in isolated parts of the national capital. The travelling time has been increased in the city due to fog, a local said, "the traffic is slow today and it is obvious that I will reach late in office."

The dense fog was also witnessed in Punjab's Amritsar and Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district which resulted to poor visibility in morning hours here. Commuters were also facing problems due to reduced visibility.

"Due to fog, we are forced to drive our vehicle at the speed of 20-25 kilometre /hour. The situation is even worse on highways,"' said a car driver at Amritsar. Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and rise in pollution level. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

