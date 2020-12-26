Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the state's economy. Chief Minister was speaking at a virtual programme of installment release of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme held at Pernem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday released Rs 18,000 crores to over 9 crore farmers in the Country as the installment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme via virtual mode. The programme coincided with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sawant appreciated the scheme launched by the Prime Minister, asserting that the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is the first of its kind wherein farmers are directly receiving financial help from the central government without any hassle.

"People specifically youths have to focus on agricultural activities promoting innovations in the cultivation techniques contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goem," he said. (ANI)