Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the state's economy.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:29 IST
Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the state's economy. Chief Minister was speaking at a virtual programme of installment release of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme held at Pernem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday released Rs 18,000 crores to over 9 crore farmers in the Country as the installment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme via virtual mode. The programme coincided with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sawant appreciated the scheme launched by the Prime Minister, asserting that the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is the first of its kind wherein farmers are directly receiving financial help from the central government without any hassle.

"People specifically youths have to focus on agricultural activities promoting innovations in the cultivation techniques contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goem," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 polls: J-K LG

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020