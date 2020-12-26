Left Menu
Coast Guard recovers narcotics worth Rs 4 lakh in Kutch district

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recovered three packets of narcotics worth Rs 4 lakh off Jakhau in Kutch district of Gujarat on Friday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:25 IST
Indian Coast Guard recover narcotics off Jakhau, yesterday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Indian Coast Guard Gujarat recovered 03 packets of narcotics off Jakhau on 25 Dec 20 weighing approx 03 kg worth Rs. 4 lakh. 202 packets of narcotics worth 3 crore (approx) have been recovered in 2020," PRO Defence, Gandhinagar tweeted on Saturday.

A total of 202 packets of narcotics worth Rs 3 crore have been recovered in the year 2020.

