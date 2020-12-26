Left Menu
Centre's farm laws: Sena holds protest in Maha's Aurangabad

The Shiv Sena on Saturday held a protest in Osmanapura Chowk area of Aurangabad in support of the thousands of farmers agitating near Delhi for the past several days against three new farm laws of the Centre.

Updated: 26-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:24 IST
The Shiv Sena on Saturday held a protest in Osmanapura Chowk area of Aurangabad in support of the thousands of farmers agitating near Delhi for the past several days against three new farm laws of the Centre. Aurangabad-Jalna Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said the protest was in support of the demands from cultivators across the nation that these laws be repealed as they aim to give corporates a dominant role in the sector.

''We have a strong bond with the farm community in the state and, hence, we have organised this protest here to show solidarity with them,'' he said. Adeshpal Singh Chhabada, former president of the Aurangabad Vyapari Sangh and one of the agitators, thanked the Sena for its support.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping along Delhi's borders for almost a month demanding that the three farm laws be scrapped.

