Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief to Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters: NH-9, 24 near Gazipur border reopen

In a relief to Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters, National Highway-9 and 24 (NH-9 and NH-24), passing through Gazipur border where farmers have been protesting for a month, were reopened for traffic, announced Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:51 IST
Relief to Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters: NH-9, 24 near Gazipur border reopen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters, National Highway-9 and 24 (NH-9 and NH-24), passing through Gazipur border where farmers have been protesting for a month, were reopened for traffic, announced Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday evening. It shared the information over social media, asking the commuters to take necessary COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene.

Both the highways were closed for Delhi to Ghaziabad travel due to the ongoing farmers' agitation at the national capital's borders. The farmers have been protesting for a month at the borders of the national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Several rounds of talks between Centre and farmers' leaders have failed to produce a breakthrough so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...

Court rebukes police for 'manhandling' murder accused during his arrest

A court here rebuked the Delhi Police on Saturday after it was informed that police personnel allegedly manhandled a murder accused and took him away in a car from the Tihar Jail compound, where he had gone to surrender. The accused was sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020