Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi top cop visits Singhu border, reviews law and order situation

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centres new farm laws, and took stock of the law and order situation there. The farmers had reached the Singhu border on November 27.The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the people about the traffic situation at the border points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:54 IST
Delhi top cop visits Singhu border, reviews law and order situation

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and took stock of the law and order situation there. Adequate force is deployed at the border, the top police official said.

''The law and order situation at the Singhu border is normal. There is no anticipation at this stage that something (untoward) will happen, but we are careful and adequate force is deployed at the border. We are in coordination with all agencies and forces. We have been sharing information. The traffic wing of the Delhi Police is constantly sharing advisory regarding the roads that are blocked,'' Shrivastava said. The farmers had reached the Singhu border on November 27.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the people about the traffic situation at the border points. ''Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Pl take alternate routes via Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road & NH 44.

''The Chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni borders,'' it tweeted. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Manchester United, Leicester City play out 2-2 draw

Manchester United and Leicester City on Saturday played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the King Power Stadium. With this result, Leicester City has moved to the second spot in Premier League with 28 points while...

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020