MP to implement signed crop purchase agreement proforma plan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:16 IST
Amid protests against the Centre's new farm laws, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to implement a plan in which a signed proforma of the agreement between a farmer and crop purchasing firm or trader will be deposited in the sub-divisional magistrate's office so as to nullify any chance of cheating, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday. He also said awareness programmes will be held in all 313 janpad panchayats in the state to make farmers understand the details and benefits of the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

''A proforma is being prepared by the state government for a contract which the farmer and representative of the crop purchasing company, trader etc will have to sign. It will be kept safe in the SDM's office,'' Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official release. He said his government was fully committed to the welfare of farmers and to ensure ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to double farm income is fulfilled''.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

