16 people who returned to Maharashtra from UK test positive for Covid-19

A total of 16 people who travelled to Maharashtra from the United Kingdom recently have tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent to the NIV Pune for further testing to find out whether they have been infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, the state's health department said on Saturday. The health department informed that RT-PCR tests are being conducted on people who have returned to the state from England by International flights since November 25 to check if anyone has an infection of Covid's new strain which was reported in UK.

"A total of 1,122 UK passengers have been tested out of which 16 have been found covid positive. Out of those 16, 4 are from Nagpur, 3 each from Mumbai and Thane, 2 each from Pune and 1 Each from Nanded, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, and Raigad. Samples of these 16 persons have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing if they have an infection of mutated coronavirus," it said. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,854 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 19,16,236.

According to a bulletin of the state health department, a total of 60 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, surging the death toll to 49,189. The Case fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 2.57 per cent. As many as 1,526 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Saturday after their successful recovery, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 18,07,824. The recovery rate stands at 94.34 per cent.

There are 58,091 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) stated that 536 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total cases in Mumbai rose to 2,90,336 including 2,70,135 recoveries/discharges and 11,068 deaths. Active cases stand at 8,279.

A day after recording zero new COVID-19 cases, Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums on Saturday reported one more case taking the total number in the area to 3,789, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Dadar recorded zero new cases of coronavirus today, while 7 cases were reported in the Mahim area, the BMC said. (ANI)