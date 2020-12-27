Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda posts Rahul's old speech to take swipe at him

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday shared an old video of Rahul Gandhis speech in Lok Sabha in which he seems to be advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce directly to industry, as he accused the Congress leader of playing politics over the ongoing farmers protest What is this magic happening Rahul ji.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:41 IST
Nadda posts Rahul's old speech to take swipe at him
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/File photo) Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday shared an old video of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha in which he seems to be advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce directly to industry, as he accused the Congress leader of playing politics over the ongoing farmers' protest ''What is this magic happening Rahul ji. You are opposing now what you had advocated earlier. You have nothing to do with the country's or farmers' interests. You have to play politics only. But this is your bad luck that your hypocrisy will not work. People of the country and farmers have recognised your double standards,'' Nadda tweeted in Hindi along with the video clip. The Congress has backed the farmers' protest against three agriculture-marketing laws which give cultivators an option to sell their produce directly to private players

Agitating farmers have argued that these laws are aimed at weakening the existing government's support for the farm sector, a charge denied by the Centre. In his speech, apparently made in the last Lok Sabha when he was an MP from Amethi, Gandhi is heard saying that a farmer during his trip to Uttar Pradesh asked him to explain the ''magic'' behind a packet of potato chips costing Rs 10 while farmers sell potato for Rs 2 per kg. When he asked what they thought was the reason for this, the farmer said factories are located very far from them and if they could sell their produce directly there, they will get all the money without middlemen earning any cut, Gandhi is heard saying in the short video posted by Nadda. That was the idea behind a food park, and this is in a way what farmers and labourers of Amethi and 10-12 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been fighting for, he says in the clip. Gandhi had accused the Modi government during its first term of shelving the food park project in Amethi. The government had denied the charge and said the park never had land.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020