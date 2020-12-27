Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narasimha Rao did not get due recognition: Vice President Naidu

Paying tributes to the late P V Narasimha Rao, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said bold economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister have helped accelerate the countrys development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 17:33 IST
Narasimha Rao did not get due recognition: Vice President Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Paying tributes to the late P V Narasimha Rao, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said bold economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister have helped accelerate the country's development. Describing him as a multi-faceted personality, Naidu said Rao was a great scholar, litterateur and multi-linguist. He, however, did not get due recognition, Naidu said, according to an official statement. Releasing a Telugu book titled ''Viplava Tapasvi: PV'' written by journalist A Krishna Rao in Hyderabad, Naidu said the country was facing severe economic crisis and political uncertainty when Rao took over as the prime minister.

Rao, however, exceeded the expectations of many political pundits and effectively steered the country through many challenges during his tenure, Naidu said, according to the statement. Rao was the prime minister between June 1991 and May 1996.

Born on June 28 1921, Rao passed away on December 23, 2004. Naidu said Rao was an astute administrator. ''Although, one may not agree with some of the policies implemented by him, some of the broader initiatives taken by him were in the larger interest of the country. He facilitated the entry of India into World Trade Organisation,'' the statement said, quoting Naidu.

The vice president said Narasimha Rao, among others, removed license raj, took up banking reforms, electricity privatisation, telecom modernisation and took steps for boosting exports and attracting foreign investment. He also launched reforms in the agriculture sector and removed restrictions on transportation of food grains, the vice president observed.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are: Delhi CM.

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are Delhi CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020