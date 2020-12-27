CPI(M) leader calls for active support to ongoing farmers agitation

Senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the ongoing farmers agitation and called for active solidarity support to them for early revocation of the new agri laws in the country. He was speaking at a day-long convention organised by Jammu and Kashmir Kisan Tehrik, affiliated with All India Kisan Sabha, here, which passed several resolutions like solidarity and support to the farmers agitation, a joint march of workers and farmers to Delhi, demanding immediate repeal of all three agri laws, electricity amendment bill 2020, legislation for MSP and early fruitful negotiations with farmers. ''This vital struggle of farmers must be backed up and strengthened by the active solidarity and support from all other sections of the working people,'' the CPI(M) leader said.

Tarigami said corporate companies and their international counterparts want to dominate the Indian economy in which they have the freedom to decide the price for the farm produce and the wage and working time of the workers. ''Multinational corporations are always eyeing the domestic food market of India to pile up their food products for highest profiteering. And now bringing three farm acts and four labour codes, the Modi government is facilitating the corporatization of agriculture and the entire Indian economy with the backdoor entry of MNCs through corporate mergers and facilitating foreign direct investment,'' he claimed. He said the working class movement has a special responsibility to not only support but to build a united struggle by bringing together the twin struggles against the farms laws and labour laws. ''Prime ministers stand to not settle the farmers' struggle and refusing repeal of laws making it a prestige issue will lead to such a situation that more and more sections of the people will come forward and join the struggle,'' he said. He alleged that this stand exposes the image of Modi as a ''weak and a helpless" administrator under the corporate grip, unable to resolve the massive struggle of the farmers who are sitting in lakhs, day and night in the cold winter. ''Already 30 people have died in this protest due to accidents, hostile weather and illness. The cold-blooded mindset of the ruler will fall in front of the firm determination of the struggling masses," the CPI(M) leader said.

President J-K Kisan Tehrik, Kishore Kumar, said the new farm laws are also against the paddy, vegetable and fruit growers in the Union Territory..