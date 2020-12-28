Grand Maratha Foundation comes out in the support of Farmer Community

Grand Maratha Foundation, a non-governmental organization, catering to the needs of farmers and their families in Maharashtra has come out and voiced its support to the farmer community in the on-going protests in Maharashtra and Northern States of India against the Farm Acts passed by the Indian Parliament. The Grand Maratha Foundation team travelled from Maharashtra to Delhi border and its surrounding areas and donated food, blankets and tarpaulin for tents worth INR 10 Lakhs to the farmers. The drive is being conducted at Singhu Border followed by Gazipur Border and will go on to cover other crucial parts of the country. To showcase his solidarity with farmers, Mr. Rajesh Tikait, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union, the largest farmer association in India has come out in support; on behalf of Grand Maratha Foundation

Film Producer, Entrepreneur and Founder of Grand Maratha Foundation, Mr. Rohit Shelatkar expressing his views said, ''India is an agrarian country. Farmers feed crores of people and it is imperative that their rights are protected. Our objective of supporting the farmer's protest is to ensure that they are able to sell their crop at the right price. In addition to that, a farmer's farm is his biggest asset and it should be protected and a minimum income must be guaranteed to every farmer.''Grand Maratha Foundation aims to uplift the farmers of our country and their families by supporting them in various means and way possible. The Foundation is active in the regions of Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Nagpur in Maharashtra working towards providing an all-round development of the farmer community

About Grand Maratha FoundationGrand Maratha Foundation provides all-round educational support to farmers which cover right pricing to efficient distribution to modern techniques; so as to empower the farmers in creating a better livelihood for themselves and break this vicious circle of debt and poverty. With a special focus on Vidharba, Grand Maratha Foundation also provide financial help to empower the farmers to give the best education to their kids and for starting allied activities in the agrarian and rural sector which involves widows who can earn their livelihood. They have also introduced and encouraged E-Learning through the donation of computers to schools. As said by Rohit Shelatkar, founder of Grand Maratha Foundation, 'We want the farmers to be future-ready. We want to minimize the operational glitches faced by them and empower them to live a better life. We also plan to start an institute that will be training the farmers and farmer families.