Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic at Beitbridge Border Post return to normal

“All lanes around the border have been cleared and the border has been easily accessible from the afternoon of 24 December 2020. This means that all travellers through Beitbridge have been processed and cleared,” the Department of Home Affairs said on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:25 IST
Traffic at Beitbridge Border Post return to normal
The Musina Local Municipality provided additional holding areas, which enabled vehicles going to the border to be released to travel in manageable numbers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The congestion at Beitbridge Border Post has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

"All lanes around the border have been cleared and the border has been easily accessible from the afternoon of 24 December 2020. This means that all travellers through Beitbridge have been processed and cleared," the Department of Home Affairs said on Saturday.

The department worked with the Department of Health, the SA National Defence Force, the South African Police Service, the South African Revenue Service and the Limpopo provincial government to resolve the impasse that had led to traffic congestion at Beitbridge.

The Musina Local Municipality provided additional holding areas, which enabled vehicles going to the border to be released to travel in manageable numbers.

The municipality also provided ablution facilities and water along the route from the town of Musina to the port of entry.

"Travellers are urged to continue observing traffic and immigration laws as well as health protocols in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected LeT terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist was arrested here and two grenades were recovered from him, scuttling an attempt by the Pakistan-based group to carry out an attack in the winter capital Jammu, a top police officer said on Monday. ...

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....

False narratives about new farm laws doing significant harm to farmers' interests, economy: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

False narratives about new farm laws doing significant harm to farmers interests, economy Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020