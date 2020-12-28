Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU chair urges CAR political actors to desist from fomenting tension

President Ramaphosa’s message came on Sunday, 27 December, as the CAR headed to the polls. He thanked the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) for the considered and progressive stance taken regarding the situation in the CAR ahead of the elections. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:27 IST
AU chair urges CAR political actors to desist from fomenting tension
President Ramaphosa says an end to armed conflict is a prerequisite for free, fair and credible elections, which must, in turn, form the basis of peace that will benefit the CAR and the ECCAS more broadly. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has urged political actors in the Central African Republic (CAR) to desist from fomenting tension as a means of achieving sustainable peace and stability.

"The guns of insurrection must be silenced to enable the democratic will of the people of the Central African Republic to be expressed and realised. "At the dawn of a new year, which brings with it the advent of free trade across our continent, we must do all we can to ensure that no country or region is left behind by conflict that denies citizens the right to peace, stability and development," he said.

President Ramaphosa's message came on Sunday, 27 December, as the CAR headed to the polls. He thanked the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) for the considered and progressive stance taken regarding the situation in the CAR ahead of the elections.

The AU Chairperson says the electoral process and its outcome in the Central African Republic must entail adherence to the Republic's Constitution, decisions of the Constitutional Court and the provisions of the February 2019 Peace Agreement. President Ramaphosa says an end to armed conflict is a prerequisite for free, fair and credible elections, which must, in turn, form the basis of peace that will benefit the CAR and the ECCAS more broadly.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected LeT terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist was arrested here and two grenades were recovered from him, scuttling an attempt by the Pakistan-based group to carry out an attack in the winter capital Jammu, a top police officer said on Monday. ...

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....

False narratives about new farm laws doing significant harm to farmers' interests, economy: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

False narratives about new farm laws doing significant harm to farmers interests, economy Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020