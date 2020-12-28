Left Menu
UP CM orders senior officials to monitor development works at district-level

The nodal officers have been asked to submit their report after a thorough review on Tuesday to the Chief Minister, the release said.They have also been asked to inspect the sugarcane purchase centres, make on-the-spot inspection of arrangements at nirashrit gau ashray sthal cow sheds, the release said, adding that they have been asked to look into irrigation facilities, power supply and progress in different government schemes..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to undertake extensive tours of the state's districts for monitoring different ongoing development works and submit their report on Tuesday. The nodal officers have been asked to review if district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs), additional DMs, additional SPs and other district-level officials have held a dialogue with the different farmers' unions at the district level or not, an official release issued here on Monday said.

Senior officials, who have been made nodal officers of the districts, were asked to review the arrangements made at the paddy purchase centres and issue necessary guidelines to district-level officials, the release said. The nodal officers have been asked to submit their report after a thorough review on Tuesday to the Chief Minister, the release said.

They have also been asked to inspect the sugarcane purchase centres, make on-the-spot inspection of arrangements at 'nirashrit gau ashray sthal' (cow sheds), the release said, adding that they have been asked to look into irrigation facilities, power supply and progress in different government schemes.

