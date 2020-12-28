Left Menu
Farmers' stir: Govt invites 40 unions for next round of talks on Dec 30

The governments invite followed a proposal made by unions last week to hold the talks on December 29.In a letter to the unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has invited them for holding talks at 2 pm on December 30 at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a ''logical solution'' to the current impasse over the three new farm laws. The government's invite followed a proposal made by unions last week to hold the talks on December 29.

In a letter to the unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has invited them for holding talks at 2 pm on December 30 at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions remained inconclusive.

Taking note of the unions' offer to resume talks, Aggarwal said, ''The government is also committed to finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind.'' It's been over a month now that thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws. They have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled..

