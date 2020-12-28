Left Menu
No 'zero night' celebration on New Year's eve in Bhubaneswar

There will not be 'zero night' celebration on New Year's eve in Bhubaneswar this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In its order, the BMC said the zero-hour celebration in hotels, clubs, restaurants, and mandaps on the eve of New Year 2021 is prohibited.

The decision has been taken in addition to the order issued on November 30, in which the Odisha Government had explicitly prohibited large social gatherings. The city civic body has also banned the New Year's Eve celebration in any open place coming under it's jurisdiction. It has advised the people to celebrate the New Year with their family and friends at their private house/establishments by following all the COVID norms.

Odisha has recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases, 319 recoveries and three deaths on Sunday, according to the State Health Department on Monday.The total number of positive cases has gone up to 3,28,738 cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,24,068. While there are 2,753 active cases in the state, 1,864 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus till now. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

