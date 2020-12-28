Container shortage affecting shipment schedules: TEXPROCIL

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:24 IST
The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) on Monday said shortage of containers is making it difficult for exporters to complete scheduled shipments despite sharp rise in export orders. Exporters face shortage of containers not only at the gateway ports but also at the inland container depots (ICDs), TEXPROCIL said in a statement.

It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfilment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers, TEXPROCIL Chairman Manoj Patodia said. “Many exporters are holding export orders for shipments till March 31, 2021, and the delay in shipments in many cases are leading to cancellation of orders. If the issue is not resolved on a priority basis, exporters of textiles and clothing may lose business by an estimated 20 per cent,” Patodia added.

