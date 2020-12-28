Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should take farmers' agitation very seriously: Pawar

Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said it is a matter of concern that farmers are protesting on the roads in the biting cold amid a deadlock with the Centre on the new contentious agri laws.Talking to reporters after meeting CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Pawar said, The government should take the farmers agitation very seriously...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:46 IST
Govt should take farmers' agitation very seriously: Pawar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Centre should take the farmers' agitation ''very seriously'' and there should be a dialogue between the two sides, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Monday, two days before another round of talks was scheduled to take place between the government and farmers. Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said it is a matter of concern that farmers are protesting on the roads in the biting cold amid a deadlock with the Centre on the new contentious agri laws.

Talking to reporters after meeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Pawar said, ''The government should take the farmers' agitation very seriously... there should be a dialogue. Farmers are protesting out in the open on the roads in shivering cold, it is a matter of concern for all of us.'' Suggesting that the agitation is purely a non-political farmers' movement, Pawar said from the very first day the farmers have made it clear that they don't want to associate this movement with any political outfit. After the meeting, Yechury said, ''I met Sharad Pawar. It was a courtesy call. We did discuss the farmers' agitation. While the opposition parties are concerned about the situation, we will wait for the outcome of their meeting on December 30 and then decide our way forward''.

It has been over a month now that thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi's borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September by the Centre. They have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled. The government has invited 40 protesting farmer unions on December 30 for the next round of talks on all relevant issues to find a ''logical solution'' to the current impasse over the farm laws.

The government's invite followed a proposal made by the unions last week to hold the talks on Tuesday, December 29, on agendas including modalities for the repeal of the three new laws. So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions have remained inconclusive. The last round of talks was held on December 5, while the sixth round of talks originally scheduled for December 9 was called off a day after an informal meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Park Hotels Group launches mid-segment brand Zone Connect

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Group, which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, is going aggressive on small towns with a souped down version of its four-star offering Zone and has signed up three properties for the same, a top compa...

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020