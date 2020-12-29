MEDIA-UK's Sunak ‘will use green levy’ to cut debt burden - The Times

... ...
The Democratic-controlled House has voted to override President Donald Trumps veto of a defense policy bill. House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override.If approved by two-thirds of the Sena...
A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director announced.Dismissa...
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate. The Republi...