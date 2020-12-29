Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways launches hospital management information system over several South Central, Northern units

Indian Railways on Monday launched the recently integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and a mobile application for downloading Unique Medical Identity Card (UMID) over five units in South Central Railways and two Units over Northern Railway.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:39 IST
Railways launches hospital management information system over several South Central, Northern units
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways on Monday launched the recently integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and a mobile application for downloading Unique Medical Identity Card (UMID) over five units in South Central Railways and two Units over Northern Railway. As per an official release, the launch follows on the back of the successful implementation of the Trial Project of HMIS over Central hospital, Lallaguda, South Central Railway (SCR).

The services were launched by Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman, and CEO, Railway Board through video conferencing. "The HMIS in Railways has been developed by Indian Railways in coordination with RailTel Corporation Limited. The objective of the HMIS is to provide a single-window of clearance of hospital administration activity such as clinical, diagnostics, pharmacy, examinations, industrial health among other things," the release said.

It stated that the mobile application has also been launched today for downloading UMID card through mobile phone for enhancing the integration of UMID with HMIS and also to facilitate the Railway employees for conveniently using UMID card while accessing their health care services. "Apart from Railway employees, now their dependants would also able to download UMID cards through this application," it added,

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman and CEO Railway Board said that the launch of the HMIS will transform the Health Care facilities being provided to Railway Employees by dramatically easing access across the Indian Railways' network. "With the launch of UMID and HMIS, the railway workforce along with their families will now have a digital repository of data readily available all the time which will enhance the efficiency of health care facilities for all rail beneficiaries," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...

First U.S. troops vaccinated in S.Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces ...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship second-tier club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020