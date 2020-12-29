Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: 1 more UK returnee tests COVID positive, 156 yet to be traced

Amid global concern over the new United Kingdom (UK) COVID-19 strain, one more UK returnee tested positive, taking the number of returnees testing positive to 21 in Telangana, state's Director Public Health said on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:39 IST
Telangana: 1 more UK returnee tests COVID positive, 156 yet to be traced
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid global concern over the new United Kingdom (UK) COVID-19 strain, one more UK returnee tested positive, taking the number of returnees testing positive to 21 in Telangana, state's Director Public Health said on Monday. Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director Public Health, Telangana said the Telangana Medical Health Department is on high alert in the wake of the arrival of a new strain of coronavirus, as 156 travellers are yet to be traced.

"We use tracing, testing and treatment to prevent the spread of the virus. We are collecting details of those from the UK and examining their health condition. Since December 9, a total of 1,216 people have come to Telangana from the UK. Of whom we have identified 1,060. Six of them have returned to other countries. 58 are from other states. We have provided information to the respective states. Of those traced in our state, 996 were tested and 966 were diagnosed corona negative. 21 turned out to be positive and another nine were expected to come up with results," he stated. Rao said the person who came positive today was from Medchal district, and a total of 21 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far.

"Of those who came positive, four were from Hyderabad, nine from Medchal Malkajgiri district, two from Jagittala district, and one each from Manchiryala, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal urban districts. We put 21 people in special wards in different hospitals," he said further. "Their address and phone numbers are not comprehensive, so those who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK are kindly requested to provide their details. We sent the samples of those who came positive to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology," Rao added further. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...

First U.S. troops vaccinated in S.Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces ...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship second-tier club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020