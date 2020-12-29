C'garh: Two die after consuming illicit country-made liquor

Two persons died and another fell ill after allegedly consuming country-made liquor in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. Two persons who were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of the locally-made hoonch in the area were arrested, an official said.

According to the police, the incident took place during a function organised to celebrate the birth of a child at the house of a retired forest officer in Gurasiya village under Bango police station area on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Sadhuram Gond (55) and Rajkumar Kumbhkar (28), both residents of the same village, the official said.

As per preliminary information, Gond and five of his associates were cooking food for the function and had consumed locally-brewed liquor sold illegally in the village, he said. ''At least 13 people had consumed the beverage but the condition of Gond, Rajkumar and Itwar Ram Kumbhkar deteriorated and they started vomiting. The trio was were rushed to a community health centre in Podi-Uproda village,'' the official said.

While Gond was declared dead on arrival, Rajkumar died during treatment, he said, adding that the third victim is in treatment at a private hospital as his condition is critical. ''The exact cause of the deaths will be known once we receive the autopsy report,'' the official said.

The police have arrested two persons involved in the sale of country-made liquor in the area and further probe is underway, he added..