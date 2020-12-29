Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer unions accept government's invitation for dialogue on Dec 30, put up four-point agenda for talks

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of almost 40 farmer organizations on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue on December 30 as the next date for the meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:34 IST
Farmer unions accept government's invitation for dialogue on Dec 30, put up four-point agenda for talks
Visuals of protest from Delhi-Ghaziabad border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of almost 40 farmer organizations on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue on December 30 as the next date for the meeting. In a letter to the Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, the farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agricultural laws for over a month reiterated its four-point agenda for talks including modalities to repeal farm laws and a mechanism to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP)."Mechanisms to be adopted to make remunerative MSP recommended by the National Farmers' Commission into a legally guaranteed entitlement for all farmers and all agricultural commodities. Amendments to be made and notified in the 'Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020' to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance," farmer unions listed in the agenda for the meeting.

The SKM said that for reaching "logical solutions to relevant issues", the talks should be held in accordance with the agenda given by the organisation. The central government has invited farmers for talks on December 30 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national Delhi.

The protesting farmers and government have held five rounds of talks. The farmer unions also attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. Farmers are protesting on Delhi border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new "catastrophe", epidemiologist warns

Britains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new variant of the disease, a leading epidemiologist warned on Tuesday. Britain reported 41,385 new COVID cases on Monday, the h...

Ordinances against religious conversions in BJP ruled states violate Constitution: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at BJP governments for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming these violated the fundamental rights under...

Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA

The governments proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA ...

U.S. Senate wrangles over $2,000 stimulus checks, defense veto as deadline looms

The U.S. Senate will grapple on Tuesday with whether to increase payments to Americans reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and override President Donald Trumps veto of a 740 billion defense bill, two measures set to lapse if lawmakers fail t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020