Telangana CM decides to increase salaries of all govt employees

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as a new year's gift, has decided to give salary hike to all the government employees, increase the age of superannuation and to recruit employees in the public departments.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:21 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as a new year's gift, has decided to give salary hike to all the government employees, increase the age of superannuation and to recruit employees in the public departments. The Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that the salary hike would benefit government employees, grant-in aid employees, work charged employees, daily wages employees, fulltime contingent employees, part time contingent employees, home guards, Anganwadi workers, contract employees, out sourcing employees, Asha workers, vidya volunteers, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) employees, people receiving the honorariums and pensioners.

"All category of employees put together would be 9,36,976 and the salary hike would be extended for all these employees. If the need be, the financial burden on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) due to salary hike would be borne by the state government", the Chief Minister's Office said. Besides the salary hike, he announced increasing the age for retirement, giving promotions, effecting the transfers, formulation of simplified service rules, giving all the benefits on the day of the retirement to the employees and bidding them a respectful farewell, making appointments on compassionate grounds, and all other employee related matters would be solved by the end of February.

He declared that recruitment policy after identifying all the vacant posts in the government would be done from February. To study all these issues and to have discussions with the employees' unions, the Chief Minister appointed a Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Water resources Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar as members of a three man Committee.

The Committee in January first week will study the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report. In the second week of January, the Committee will have a meeting with the Employees Unions. Later, the State cabinet would meet and take the final decisions. (ANI)

