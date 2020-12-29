Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 41.63 lakhs at Chennai airport

The Customs department on Tuesday seized 807 grams of gold valued at Rs 41.63 lakhs from the Chennai airport.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:23 IST
Customs seizes gold worth Rs 41.63 lakhs at Chennai airport
Chennai Air Customs seizes gold (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Customs department on Tuesday seized 807 grams of gold valued at Rs 41.63 lakhs from the Chennai airport. The passengers from whom the gold was seized arrived here from Dubai.

"807 grams of gold valued at Rs 41.63 lakhs, 200 cigarettes cartons and 4 drones valued at Rs 6.17 lakhs seized under Customs Act from 4 passengers arriving from Dubai," the Chennai Air Customs tweeted. "Total seizure values at Rs 47.8 lakhs", the tweet added.

On December 21, three specimens of canine teeth belonging to the genus 'Panthera', along with ash-like powder, were recovered from an Emirates flight from Dubai at Chennai Airport. According to the Chennai Air Customs, the contraband was concealed in the hollow pipe of a seat of the aircraft.

On December 1, gold and foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakhs in total were seized at Chennai International Airport, according to the Chennai Customs Department. (ANI)

Also Read: Chennai Customs seize 3 canine teeth of genus 'Panthera' smuggled from Dubai

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the ca...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

U.S.'s COVID test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other nations -U.S. official

A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well. I think that probably should be extended to other...

Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Police raided a convent near Russias Ural Mountains in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested a renegade priest who had seized control of it and allegedly encouraged nuns to commit suicide. Father Sergiy was taken to Moscow, some 1400 km 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020