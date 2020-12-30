Krško Nuclear Power Plant shut down following earthquake, IAEA informed

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed by the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration (SNSA) that the Krško Nuclear Power Plant automatically shut down and is in a safe state following the earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, that took place today at 11:19 UTC.

The national regulatory authority also informed the IAEA that there are no environmental impacts and that preventive inspections of systems and equipment at the nuclear power plant are ongoing.

The Krško Nuclear Power Plant is located around 80 kilometres from the epicentre of today's earthquake.

The IAEA remains in contact with its counterparts in Slovenia.