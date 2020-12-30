Unidentified terrorist killed in J-K's Srinagar encounter
One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Lawaypora area on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 09:34 IST
One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Lawaypora area on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed. "Srinagar Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
With the police and security forces on the job, the operation started over 15 hours ago on Tuesday. Further details are awaited.
