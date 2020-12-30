Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified terrorist killed in J-K's Srinagar encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Lawaypora area on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 09:34 IST
Unidentified terrorist killed in J-K's Srinagar encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Lawaypora area on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed. "Srinagar Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

With the police and security forces on the job, the operation started over 15 hours ago on Tuesday. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: One terrorist arrested after encounter in J-K's Anantnag

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths

India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 2,62,272 ...

Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The patient, the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, ...

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020