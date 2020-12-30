Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia starts first crude oil production after years of delays

Cambodia has begun extracting its first crude oil from fields in the Gulf of Thailand, in a venture between Singapore's KrisEnergy Ltd and the government, both parties said on Tuesday, bringing an end to years of delays. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the news on social media while KrisEnergy said the concession started production on Monday and would progress in phases once new wells were commissioned and completed.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:17 IST
Cambodia starts first crude oil production after years of delays
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cambodia has begun extracting its first crude oil from fields in the Gulf of Thailand, in a venture between Singapore's KrisEnergy Ltd and the government, both parties said on Tuesday, bringing an end to years of delays.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the news on social media while KrisEnergy said the concession started production on Monday and would progress in phases once new wells were commissioned and completed. "I ... am pleased to inform all Cambodians about the start of Cambodia's first oil production in the long-awaited Block A," Hun Sen said on his Facebook page.

Kelvin Tang, chief executive of KrisEnergy's Cambodian operations, called the event "an important strategic milestone" for the company. "There has been a steep learning curve for all involved," Tang added in a statement.

Cambodia and Singapore-listed KrisEnergy signed a pact in 2017 to develop 3,083 sq km (1,190 sq miles) of the Khmer basin in the Gulf of Thailand known as Block A. Cambodia has struggled to develop its oil fields as few companies were willing to invest in the area following a global oil price slump in 2014.

KrisEnergy, which has been a partner in the project for more than a decade, bought out Chevron Corp's operating interest in Block A in 2014 for $65 million. Chevron had found oil in the block in 2004 but failed to strike a development agreement with Cambodia, which has a 5% stake in the venture with KrisEnergy.

Earlier, KrisEnergy had anticipated oil production from the Aspara field to start some time last year. On Tuesday it said development of that field would proceed in phases, allowing time to mitigate risks as well as collect and assess data, since the production performance of the basin is unproven.

The company forecasts peak production of 7,500 barrels per day from a total of five development wells planned to be drilled and commissioned for its mini phase 1A development, spokeswoman Tanya Pang said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's daily COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

Germany recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time on Wednesday, days after it started vaccinating people and as an extension of a lockdown looms.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the countr...

Cricket-Australia seek quick fix to batting woes after Melbourne misfire

Australia head to the third test against India desperately searching for answers to their batting woes and with fingers crossed that sidelined opener David Warner will be ready to slot back into the side in Sydney. Australias sub-par battin...

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...

Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff

Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the US Senate. More than 2.3 million people nearly half the turnout of last months presidential election had a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020