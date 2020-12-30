BJP MP Zafar Islam to get grave of Brigadier Mohammad Usman renovated

Taking note of the 'bad condition' of the grave of Brigadier Mohammad Usman at the Jamia graveyard, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam has said he will personally get it renovated. The Brigadier led the recapture of Jhangar and Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir from Pak army and Pak tribals in 1948. "I will get the grave of true patriotic and great Indian soldier Brigadier Mohammad Usman renovated, which is a revered site in the Batla House graveyard," said Islam.

"Since my party has always respected our martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for our motherland, I as an MP of BJP, am committed to follow the philosophy of my party. I am grateful to the people who brought the matter to my attention," he added. "Brigadier Mohammad Usman was a true patriot. It is said that after the formation of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah invited Brigadier Mohammad Usman to join the Pakistan army," he added.

"But Usman, who was born in 1912 in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, flatly declined the offer. The Brigadier later dealt a blow to Pakistan when he led his 50th Parachute Brigade to recapture Jhangar and Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir from Pak army and Pak tribals in 1948," said Islam. "It was in this battle that Brig Usman was martyred. He was buried at Batla House graveyard near Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and the grave has been a revered site ever since," he added. (ANI)