Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:13 IST
Registrations commence for media desirous of attending 51st IFFI
Applicants should be above 21 years of age as on 1st January 2020 and should have professional experience of covering major International Film Festivals such as IFFI for a minimum of three years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Registrations have commenced for media delegates desirous of attending the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, being held in Goa during (between) January 16 – 24, 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 51st IFFI will be held in a hybrid fashion.

To maintain COVID-19 related protocols, the number of media persons being accredited for physically covering the festival in Goa will be much less than usual.

Interested media persons who need to attend the festival in person may register themselves at this link: https://my.iffigoa.org/extranet/media/ .

Applicants should be above 21 years of age as on 1st January 2020 and should have professional experience of covering major International Film Festivals such as IFFI for a minimum of three years. Media accreditation shall be granted as per the guidelines approved by Principal Director General, PIB.

Registrations close by midnight of 10th January 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

