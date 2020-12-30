Left Menu
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding

Wednesday’s load shedding marks day two of load shedding after the power utility announced that it would cut power on Tuesday into Wednesday morning. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:16 IST
In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said load shedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected in January as economic activity resumes.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom will again implement stage 2 load shedding which is expected to get underway at 10 pm tonight.

Load shedding is expected to conclude at 5 am tomorrow.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said load shedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected in January as economic activity resumes.

"During this period, Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.

"We currently have 9 745MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 346MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance," it said.

While Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible, the power utility said it will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

Eskom is requesting the public to use electricity sparingly in order to help limit the impact of load shedding.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

