Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock over agri laws

The fifth round of talks was held on December 5.The protesting farmer unions are sticking to their hardline position that the discussions will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:59 IST
Union ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock over agri laws

The sixth round of talks between the protesting farmer unions and three Central ministers got underway here Wednesday afternoon to break the over one-month-long deadlock on the recent agri laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan here. The sixth round of talks between the two sides are being held after a considerable gap. The fifth round of talks was held on December 5.

The protesting farmer unions are sticking to their hardline position that the discussions will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues. On Monday, the Centre invited the unions for this round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a ''logical solution'' with ''open mind'' to the prolonged impasse over the three new agri laws that were enacted in September.

But in its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation which represents the farmer unions, said the modalities for repealing the three contentious laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) must be part of the agenda. The sixth round of talks was originally scheduled for December 9 but it was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

The government had, however, followed up Shah's meeting with a draft proposal sent to these farmer unions in which it had suggested 7-8 amendments to the new laws and written assurance on the MSP procurement system. The government has ruled out a repeal of the three agri laws. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against these three new laws.

The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by ''weakening'' the MSP and mandi systems..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical storm Chalane lands in Mozambique

A powerful tropical storm made landfall near the central Mozambique city of Beira early on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to an area devastated by Cyclone Idai nearly two years ago. Beira, a low-lying coastal city of 500,000 people...

Hold direct talks with PM for successful outcome: Cong, SAD to farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress on Wednesday appealed to farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws to hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, otherwise the dialogue will not yield any results. Commenting on farm...

Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm laws

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJPs ground level workers also want withdrawal of three new farm laws as they feel they will not be able to face the peopleThousands of farmers, mainly from Punja...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020