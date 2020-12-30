Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal reviews progress of ongoing USBRL National Project in J&K

Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed and the line is in operational use for running of trains between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:17 IST
Piyush Goyal reviews progress of ongoing USBRL National Project in J&K
Sh. Vijay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer/ Construction USBRL Project apprised the Hon’ble Minister about the latest status of work on the last leg of the project between Katra-Banihal. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

Sh. Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. reviewed the progress of the ongoing USBRL National Project in Jammu & Kashmir. Sh. V.K. Yadav, CEO & Chairman Railway Board and Sh. Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway were also present in the meeting held via video conferencing. Sh. Vijay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer/ Construction USBRL Project apprised the Hon'ble Minister about the latest status of work on the last leg of the project between Katra-Banihal.

Expressing satisfaction on the progress the project Minister of Railways said that, the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir has to be fulfilled by completing the project so that the region gets a good transportation system to remain connected to the rest of the country all the year-round. He called upon the engineers working on the project to expedite the remaining portion on a mission mode. He also instructed them to complete the procurement of materials and permission procedures on time so that there is no delay in the construction of the line.

Sh. Ashutosh Gangal, GM, Northern Railway shared with the Minister that in spite of Ramban and Reasi districts where the project is under-construction being declared as Covid Red and Orange zones the work on the projects continued following the Covid-19 SOPs. Artisans camps and isolation centres have been provided on sites. 366 people working on the various points had been detected with the virus, but all have recovered well.

The USBRL (Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link) is a National project undertaken by the Indian Railways for construction of broad-gauge railway line through the Himalayas with the aim of connecting the Kashmir region with rest of the country. The all-weather, comfortable, convenient and cost-effective mass transportation system will be the catalyst for the overall development of the northernmost alpine region of the country.

Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed and the line is in operational use for running of trains between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region. Work on the intervening 111 Km section Katra-Banihal, the most arduous and treacherous portion due to its geology and extensive riverine system replete with deep gorges is ongoing. There are several iconic bridges and tunnels coming up in this section. Most of the rail track is slated to be in tunnels or bridges in this section. in the absence of an effective surface transport system in this inhospitable region, Railways had to first lay access roads to the tune of 205 Km to reach the construction sites.

Three agencies; IRCON, KRCL and Northern Railway with extensive experience in the construction of rail lines are involved in this project. Many international agencies and premier Indian institutes like IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, DRDO and Geological Survey of India are providing expertise in planning and implementation. Several sets of tunnelling machinery and cranes have also been imported.

Presently 95% of the Arch work of the Chenab Bridge, world's tallest railway bridge is complete, while the work on the Anji bridge an asymmetric cable-stayed bridge is on in full swing. 81.21Km of the total 97.64 Km main tunnelling and 53.50 Km out of 60.5 Km escape tunnel works have been completed. 12 mega and 10 minor bridges have been completed. Laying of the remaining 12 mega bridges and one more minor bridge is to be completed by 2021-22.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical storm Chalane lands in Mozambique

A powerful tropical storm made landfall near the central Mozambique city of Beira early on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to an area devastated by Cyclone Idai nearly two years ago. Beira, a low-lying coastal city of 500,000 people...

Hold direct talks with PM for successful outcome: Cong, SAD to farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress on Wednesday appealed to farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws to hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, otherwise the dialogue will not yield any results. Commenting on farm...

Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm laws

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJPs ground level workers also want withdrawal of three new farm laws as they feel they will not be able to face the peopleThousands of farmers, mainly from Punja...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020