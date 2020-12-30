Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves Rs 3,000 crore project for Paradip port

The decision to set up a western dock was taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.The Cabinet has approved setting up of Western dock at Paradip port at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore which will transform the port into a world-class and modern port.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:02 IST
Govt approves Rs 3,000 crore project for Paradip port

The government on Wednesday said it has approved a Rs 3,000 crore project to turn Paradip Port into a world-class port by setting up a dock. The decision to set up a western dock was taken by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

''The Cabinet has approved setting up of Western dock at Paradip port at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore which will transform the port into a world-class and modern port. ....The decision has been taken with a futuristic approach as Prime Minister has been laying emphasis on development of eastern states,'' Mandaviya said briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting. Paradip port in Odisha is one of the 12 major ports under the control of the Centre. Mandaviya said that the port handles the cargo of about 115 MT which is likely to increase substantially to about 400 MT by 2030 and the decision to set up western dock was taken to attract large vessels with capacity of handling 1.5 tonne cargo.

He said the port after the project can easily handle very large vessels for which 18 metre draft is required and these ship can dock here resulting in reduction in logistics cost. The minister said this was the need of the hour to boost EXIM trade in the current global competitive environment and will provide employment to lakhs of people.

He said based on the prime minister's stress on ''waste to best'', it has also been decided to sell the dredging material and dredging material worth Rs 86 crore have already been sold..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed

At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed government for Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters. Loud bla...

Ukraine signs contract for supply of China's Sinovac vaccine

Ukraines health minister has signed contract to buy 1.8 million doses of Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Ukraines presidential office said on Wednesday.The office said in a statement the vaccine was expected to arrive in Ukraine in the sho...

Biopic on music composer Datta Naik in the works

Noted music composer Datta Naiks life will be brought on celluloid by Yoodlee Films with N Datta The Untold Story, the makers announced on Wednesday. Commemorating Naiks death anniversary, his son Roop Naik has collaborated with Yoodlee Fil...

Delhi HC notice to Jindal Steel on RBI's plea over transfer of money to foreign subsidiary

The Division Bench of Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on a plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India challenging single judge bench order in a matter related to the JSPLs transfer of money to its foreign sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020