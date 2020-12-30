Cabinet approves MoU India-Bhutan cooperation in peaceful users of outer space

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful users of outer space signed on November 19, 2020, by both sides at Bangalore/Thimpu and exchanged.

Point-wise details:

This MoU shall enable India and Bhutan to pursue cooperation in potential interest areas, such as remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; Space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system; and application of space technology.

This MoU would lead to set up a Joint Working Group, drawing members from DOS/ISRO and the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) of Bhutan, which will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementation.

Implementation Strategy and Targets:

The signed MoU would lead to concluding specific Implementing Arrangement on specific areas of cooperation and setting up of Joint Working Group, to work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementing this MoU.

Major Impacts:

The signed MoU will provide Impetus to explore cooperation possibilities in the field of remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication; satellite navigation; space science and exploration of outer space.

No. of beneficiaries;

Cooperation with the Royal Government of Bhutan through this MoU would lead to developing a joint activity in the field of application of space technologies for the benefit of humanity. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefitted.

(With Inputs from PIB)