Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE board exams will be held physically, dates to be announced tomorrow: Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday said that he will announce the exam dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 on December 31 at 6 PM.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:56 IST
CBSE board exams will be held physically, dates to be announced tomorrow: Union Education Minister
Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday said that he will announce the exam dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 on December 31 at 6 PM.

The Union Education Minister said that CBSE board examination will not be held online and the examination will be held in adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Speaking to ANI, Union Education Minister said that the students were looking forward to the CBSE board exams and during the current pandemic time of difficulty, the dates have been decided on after consulting several parents, teachers and students.

"After keeping their suggestions in mind and the circumstances in the future, on the eve of the new year tomorrow, we will announce dates of CBSE board Exam and their confusion will be over," he said. The Union Education Minister said that CBSE board examination will not be held online and examination will be held keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols.

"Our communication with other ministries is going on continuously. Covid-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online, but our goal is to reach the last students. The idea is to conduct examinations in the same manner as examinations are conducted earlier, we are not considering to conduct exams online." The Education Minister also said that the examination will be held as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry.

Union Minister said that on the basis of the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health. "Ensuring safety of students is our first priority," he said. Pokhriyal said that government is alert and is taking all measures regarding the new Covid-19 strain. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colgate extends naturals portfolio, launches Vedshakti Oil Pulling

Leading oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive India on Wednesday announced the launch of ayurveda-based oil pulling, extending its portfolio in the naturals segment. Oil pulling is a simple method of swishing oil in the mouth for a few...

TMC govt did nothing for migrant workers, Cong will ensure direct cash transfer if elected : Adhir

Slamming the TMC governmwnt in West Bengal for not doing anything for migrant workers who returned to the state during the lockdown, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Adhir Chowdhury Wednesday said the party will ensure direct cash transf...

Sweden registers 8,846 new COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden registered 8,846 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed. The country registered 243 new deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 8,727. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and ...

Hindu temple destroyed, set on fire by mob in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A mob of over hundred people led by local Muslim clerics reportedly destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video clip is going viral on social media, in which a violent mob is seen destr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020