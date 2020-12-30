Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday.ANI | Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:41 IST
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.
"Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Police Station Incharge Chandrabhan said. "Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital," he said. (ANI)
