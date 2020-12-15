COVID care centres to be opened at all district Ayurveda hospitals: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that post-COVID care centres will be opened at all the district Ayurveda hospitals. Experts will treat the patients who have recovered from the infection at these centres through Homeopathic, Ayurvedic and Unani medical systems.

He was addressing the advisory committee of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy departments at Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday. Looking to the huge potential of medical tourism in the state, the minister said 20 such places have been identified in the state where there are maximum movement of tourists. He said that a yoga centre with state-of-the-art-facilities will be opened at these places in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Sharma claimed that the entire world believed in the AYUSH system during the coronavirus period. While no medical treatment was discovered in any medical system, positive results started coming out of the Ayurveda medical system, he said.

The government is committed for conservation and promotion of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani medical systems and is working for its betterment, Sharma added. Development of Ayurveda and Indian Systems of Medicine was discussed in detail and guidelines were given in the meeting.

Sharma, who is also the Ayurveda Minister, directed officials to draw up a framework to develop botanical gardens at 17 places across the state and suggested that it could be done under PPP mode. In the meeting, he gave instructions to develop these botanical gardens with the help of farmers and by deploying Dravyaguna (study of medicinal herbs and drugs) science experts at these places.

He also told them to plant 10 types of medicinal plants at each AYUSH hospital with emphasis on planting guggal, tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha, arjun and other plants. Sharma also directed the officials to publish a booklet of major Ayurvedic medicines with detailed explanation. National Institute of Ayurveda former director Professor Mahesh Chandra Sharma has taken the responsibility to prepare this booklet.

Special Officer Manohar Parek spoke about the department-wise progress through a Powerpoint presentation. Posters on Sanjeevni post-COVID care unit made by Madan Mohan Malviya Government Ayurved College, Udaipur was released in the meeting by college professor Mahesh Dixit.