Cinema halls, theatres to reopen in Odisha with 50 pc capacity from Jan 1

Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for unlock-eight phase, under which cinema halls and theatres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from January 1, 2021, following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Central government for COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for unlock-eight phase, under which cinema halls and theatres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from January 1, 2021, following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Central government for COVID-19. As per the notification issued by the central government, open-air theatres, entertainment parks, yatras (processions) will be permitted by the local authorities (District Magistrates /Municipal Commissioner) to open subject to compliance with the safety protocols issued by the government for COVID-19.

"Besides, though there will not be night curfew, all zero night and New Year celebration on December 31 and January 1 are prohibited in the State. Social, religious, entertainment, sports, academic, marriage, and cultural functions will be allowed with the maximum ceiling of 200 people following the COVID guideline and the permission will be given by the local authorities," the notification said. It further stated that funeral and last rites related gatherings with 100 persons ceiling will be allowed as per subject to conditions.

"Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) exhibition will be allowed in exhibition halls with participants and visitors up to 50 per cent of the capacity to a maximum ceiling of 200 persons and compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols," it added. However, the government added that the lockdown will still be enforced within containment zones. (ANI)

