Tourists gather in Goa ahead of New Year's eve

A large number of tourists were seen in Goa ahead of the new year celebrations.

ANI | Panjim (Goa) | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:18 IST
Tourists gather in Goa ahead of New Year's eve
Visuals from the beach in Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A large number of tourists were seen in Goa ahead of the new year celebrations. "Tourists started coming here to celebrate and enjoy. Goa is a gift from God as it is filled with natural beauty and people come here to enjoy it. They are enjoying with following all the COVID-19 precautions," Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told ANI on Wednesday.

"It is good that the tourists are coming in the state as it will help businesses in Goa," he added. "We are here for the first time and visited many places. There are still many exciting places left to visit. We are completely enjoying the beaches of Goa," Ashwani, a tourist said.

"We have been locked in our homes due to the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, but now to release the COVID-19 tension we come here for New Year celebrations," another tourist, who came for the first time with the family, said. "I visit Goa every year with family and friends, I love to come here especially for New Year's eve," said Rajeev, who come from Agartala.

Tourists were seen enjoying at many places of Goa including beaches, casinos, clubs, churches, and many tourist spots. People are also seen asking, dancing, clicking photographs. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

