ALIMCO contributes Rs 75 Lakhs for PM's CARES Fund to fight against Covid-19

Previous year also ALIMCO had contributed Rs. 55.18 Lakhs to help fight against pandemic and continued its commitment for FY 2020-21 by contributing enhanced fund of Rs.75 Lakhs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:50 IST
Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notified the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM’s CARES Fund) as an eligible fund for CSR activities and included the same in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. Image Credit: Twitter(@socialpwds)

ALIMCO has contributed Rs 75 Lakhs towards Prime Minister's CARES Fund under its CSR Initiative to fight against the COVID pandemic. The contribution was handed over to the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot in New Delhi today. Minister of State for SJ&E Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Secretary, DEPwD Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin and CMD, ALIMCO Shri D.R. Sareen were also present.

Applauding the efforts of ALIMCO, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the objective of ALIMCO is to benefit the disabled persons to the maximum extent possible by manufacturing Rehabilitation Aids for persons with disabilities and by promoting, encouraging and developing the availability, use, supply and distribution of Artificial Limbs and other Rehabilitation Aids to the disabled persons of the country. Previous year also ALIMCO had contributed Rs. 55.18 Lakhs to help fight against pandemic and continued its commitment for FY 2020-21 by contributing enhanced fund of Rs.75 Lakhs. This makes ALIMCO's total contribution to PM's CARES Fund now amounts to Rs.1.30 crores for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notified the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM's CARES Fund) as an eligible fund for CSR activities and included the same in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors of ALIMCO has approved the CSR budget amounting to Rs 1.39 crores for the FY 2020-21 out of which it has been decided that amount of Rs. 75 Lakhs will be contributed for collective fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India through PM CARES Fund under CSR activity of the Corporation for the financial year 2020-21.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is a Schedule 'C' Mini Ratna Category II Central Public Sector Enterprises, registered under Section 8 (Not for Profit motive) of the Companies Act 2013. It is functioning under the Administrative Control of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. It is 100% owned Government of India Central Public Sector Enterprise.

(With Inputs from PIB)

