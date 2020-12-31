Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre grants 3-month extension to defence forces for emergency weapon acquisition

With the conflict with China still continuing, the Centre has granted an extension of three months to defence forces to buy weapon systems under the emergency requirements to enhance war preparedness of the three services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:28 IST
Centre grants 3-month extension to defence forces for emergency weapon acquisition
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey With the conflict with China still continuing, the Centre has granted an extension of three months to defence forces to buy weapon systems under the emergency requirements to enhance war preparedness of the three services.

The three services were granted emergency powers to buy or lease any weapon system of their choice around the middle of 2020 after Chinese transgressions in the Ladakh sector to be better prepared for an armed conflict with the adversaries including China and Pakistan. "The three services have been granted an additional three months to use the emergency powers to buy more weapon systems from both indigenous and foreign sources for better preparedness for conflicts," government sources told ANI.

The three services together have already finalised acquisitions worth more than USD two billion in the ongoing conflict with China and are in a better shape to take on challenges on any side, they said. The Centre has also agreed to the demand of enhancing the weapon stocking or war wastage reserves to the 15-I level meaning that instead of storing weapons and ammunition for 10 days of intense war fighting, they would be storing for 15 days intense war.

After the Uri attack in 2016, it was realised that the war wastage reserves stocks were low and the then Manohar Parrikar-led defence ministry enhanced financial powers of the vice chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force to Rs 500 crore from Rs 100 crore. The three services were also given the emergency financial powers to procure items worth Rs 300 crore to buy any equipment which they felt could be of use to them for fighting wars.

The defence forces have been buying a number of spares, weapons, missiles and systems for effectively taking on the two adversaries. Sources say a large number of missiles and ammunition for tanks and artillery have been acquired in satisfactory amounts to shed worries for the troops on the ground.

India has been engaged with China in the Eastern Ladakh sector where the Chinese have transgressed at multiple locations and are unilaterally trying to change the status quo on the LAC. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel marshals supplies in dash for full vaccination of at-risk groups

Israel is carefully husbanding supplies as it races to vaccinate all vulnerable citizens by late January and push for an early exit from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Thursday. Authorities started vaccinations on Dec. 19, and are...

Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

As Northern Irelands unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the states creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom, post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears being cut off from Britain and pushed towards ...

South runway of Bangalore airport becomes CAT-III B compliant

The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru KIB has become compliant for CAT-IIIB operations, which will allow the airlines to land aircraft at a runway visual range of as low as 50 metres besides take-offs at 125 metres, a release sa...

U.S. vaccinations in 2020 falling far short of target of 20 mln people

Only about 2.6 million Americans had received a COVID-19 vaccine going into the last day of December, putting the United States far short of the governments target to vaccinate 20 million people this month.About 14 million doses of Pfizers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020