46 food processing projects operationalised in 2020: Govt

These projects created additional processing and preservation capacity for agricultural produce of 31.52 lakh tonnes per annum.The 15 cold chain infrastructure projects created additional milk processing and storage capacity of 56.99 lakh litres per day and 11.80 tonnes per hour of IQF Instant Quick Freezing of fruits and vegetables, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Thursday said 46 food processing projects were completed and operationalised in 2020 by leveraging a private investment of Rs 771.79 crore. These projects included mega food parks (3), cold chains (15), units (21) and food testing labs (7).

''The 46 completed projects leveraged private investment of Rs 771.79 crore and generated direct and indirect employment for 24,567 persons,'' the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a statement. These projects created additional processing and preservation capacity for agricultural produce of 31.52 lakh tonnes per annum.

The 15 cold chain infrastructure projects created additional milk processing and storage capacity of 56.99 lakh litres per day and 11.80 tonnes per hour of IQF (Instant Quick Freezing) of fruits and vegetables, the statement said. Besides, a total of 134 food processing projects were sanctioned that would create additional processing and preservation capacity of agricultural produce of 38.3 lakh tonnes per annum.

The 47 cold chain infrastructure projects which have been sanctioned will create additional milk processing and storage capacity of 13.10 LLPD (lakh litres per day) and 34.20 MT/hour of IQF of fruits and vegetables. The sanctioned projects are expected to leverage private investment of Rs 2,026.32 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for 77,330 persons, it added.

