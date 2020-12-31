Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoD signs contract with BEL for procurement of 10 Lynx U2 Fire Control systems 

The Lynx system has been designed and developed indigenously that would further the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:17 IST
MoD signs contract with BEL for procurement of 10 Lynx U2 Fire Control systems 
The LYNX U2 GFCS is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed to acquire, track and engage targets amidst sea clutter. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for procurement of 10 Lynx U2 Fire Control systems for frontline warships of Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 1,355 crore under Buy (Indian) category in New Delhi today. The Lynx system has been designed and developed indigenously that would further the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The LYNX U2 GFCS is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed to acquire, track and engage targets amidst sea clutter. It is capable of accurately tracking air/surface targets, generating required target data for predicting weapon aiming points and engaging target. The target engagement is carried out with the medium/short-range gun mounts like Russian AK176, A190 and AK630 and the SRGM available onboard ships.

The Gun Fire Control System has been designed with an open and scalable architecture permitting simple and flexible implementation in many different configurations. The system has been developed and delivered to Indian Navy and has been in service for over two decades, satisfactorily meeting the tactical requirements of Indian Naval ships of various classes like destroyers, frigates, missile boats, corvettes, etc.

The system has been upgraded continuously and indigenisation has been the major focus along with technology upgrades. The indigenous content of the system has been continuously increased, generation to generation to eliminate the dependency on foreign OEMs. The system will be installed on the NOPV, Talwar and Teg class of ships. The system including the Tracking Radar, Servo and Weapon Control Modules has been completely designed and developed by BEL. The indigenous system will ensure maximum up-time of the system and guarantees excellent Product support throughout its lifetime.

The system proposed in the contract is of the fourth generation and is a completely indigenised system, developed in the true spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. These will be delivered by BEL, Bengaluru over the next five years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their stro...

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...

Andhra records 338 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the official on Thursday. The state COVID nodal officer stated that in the last 24 hours, 61,148 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 338 of them were detect...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020