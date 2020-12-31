Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two including Chinese national held in loan app fraud case

Two persons, including a Chinese national have been arrested in a loan app fraud here, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:53 IST
Two including Chinese national held in loan app fraud case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons, including a Chinese national have been arrested in a loan app fraud here, police said on Thursday. The main accussed has been identified as Zhu Wei (Lambo), a 27-year-old from China. He was overall head of operations of the loan app being run by the companies Aglow Technologies Pvt Ltd, Liufang Technologies Pvt Ltd, Nabloom Technologies Pvt Ltd, Pinprint Technologies Pvt Ltd.

In addition, another individual by name K Nagaraju of Kurnool district was also arrested. He played a key role in the operation of call centres. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, speaking to ANI said, "In an investigation into the loan app frauds registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, on December 30, a Chinese national was arrested."

"A preliminary investigation into the financial transactions has revealed that close to 1.4 crore transactions worth nearly Rs 21,000 crores have taken place so far. This volume of transactions have happened over payment gateways and bank accounts linked to these companies. A large number of international transactions have also happened through bitcoins. The bulk of transactions have taken place over the last 6 months. Further investigation is continuing into the financial transactions," she said. The questioning of the arrested person revealed that a Chinese national named Yuan Yuan is the person who set up operations in India of the loan appand is presently abroad.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's foreign minister says Trump trying to fabricate pretext to attack Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully.Separately, a military adviser to Irans suprem...

France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend

Britain will remain a close ally of France after it finalises it divorce from the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.The United Kingdom remains our neighbour, and also our friend and ally, Macron said in his N...

Suvendu's brother hints at joining BJP

Following his removal as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, Trinamool Congress leader Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday hinted that he would join the BJP following the footsteps of hi...

Into the Brexit unknown, a divided United Kingdom goes it alone

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020