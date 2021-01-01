Guj: Cop caught while accepting Rs 50 lakh bribe in Anand

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an assistant sub-inspector of Ahmedabad range police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, an official said on Friday. ASI Prakashsinh Raol attached to the rapid response cell (RR cell) was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money at a hotel on Vallabhvidyanagar road in Anand town on Thursday night, the official said.

RR cells work directly under the respective range inspector generals of police. Recently, based on the tip-off provided by Raol, the RR Cell of Ahmedabad Range had raided a godown in an industrial area near Khambhat town of Anand and unearthed a racket involved in siphoning off subsidised urea meant for farmers in the state, he said.

During the raid, the police found 1,060 bags of urea, worth Rs 2.76 lakh, over 5,000 empty bags and a sewing machine in the godown, a release by the RR Cell a week back stated. Preliminary probe revealed that the perpetrators, who were yet to be identified, had illegally acquired government- supplied subsidised urea bags, and were transferring the fertiliser from those bags into other bags to sell them in the market, the release said.

According to the ACB, Raol had demanded Rs 60 lakh from the godown owner for not naming him as an accused in the FIR, and after negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 50 lakh. Since the godown owner did not wish to bribe the policeman, a complaint was registered with the ACB, following which, a trap was laid at the hotel on Thursday, it was stated.