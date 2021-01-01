Left Menu
Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:05 IST
An Iraqi oil tanker was evacuated after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, the military said on Friday, adding that a government explosives team was still working to make the vessel safe.

The tanker was located in international waters about 28 nautical miles (52 km) off shore and supplying another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon, they said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how the mine became attached to the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client from State Oil Marketer SOMO, the military said.

